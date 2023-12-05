BIAS’ Fiery Cover of Johnny Cash on ‘The Voice’ Makes Reba McEntire Jealous: “Reba’s Over There Hating”

The Man in Black would be proud. The Voice contestant BIAS delivered a rocking, fiery rendition of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash on the latest episode of the hit competition.

Rather than attempt to match the rugged baritones of Cash, BIAS went in a different direction that helped make the song his own. The singer added a bit of country twang that blended with a harder rock sound, especially on those longer notes. It was a confident performance that showed why the singer has made it this far in the competition.

With BIAS’ fate in the hands of voters, memorability is key. However, BIAS’ latest performance gave Coach Reba McEntire some twangs of jealousy. The coach promoted herself hard to try to get Bias on her team initially, but the singer ended up joining Team Gwen Stefani.

It’s a fact that had McEntire kicking herself a bit after seeing his latest performance. She said, “BIAS that’s the reason I wanted you on my team. I kept turning for you. I kept politicking for you. My gosh, you’re good. That’s a wonderful performance. I’m so proud for you.”

Things stayed relatively cordial until it was Stefani’s turn to discuss BIAS and his performance. She said, “Wow, honestly, it’s like a dream that you’re on my team and that we have this connection. You just keep being you. You’re the purest person I’ve ever met. Just keep going.”

Stefani could feel McEntire eying her with contempt, causing her to break into nervous laughter. This was exasperated by fellow Coach John Legend screaming across the room, “Reba’s over there hating.” So it appears that McEntire hasn’t quite got over Stefani stealing the young talent away, and performances like that certainly don’t help.

BIAS opens up about time on ‘The Voice’

Previously, BIAS opened up about his time on The Voice. The singer has battled his nerves while being on stage, but BIAS is trying to make the most of his opportunity on the show.

“So, when I’m up there, and the nerves are coming in, I think it’s important to think about the thing that makes you comfortable, and that’s my family. “I think I just chase this with everything that I got,” He said to Local 3 News. “This opportunity doesn’t come around for everybody, and for me to have it, I want to take advantage of it while I got it.”

[Photo by NBC/The Voice]