Noah Kahan Reacts to Pitchfork Review of ‘The Great Divide’ With Brutally Honest Post

2026 was a defining year in Noah Kahan’s career, as it marked a decade since he sought to add his name to genres like folk. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the singer released four studio albums, with his last, The Great Divide, landing on streaming platforms in January. If that wasn’t enough, he also prepared for a tour to support his new album. And to add another milestone, he also celebrated his newest documentary, Noah Kahan: Out of Body. But while it was a historic year for the singer, it didn’t come without some criticism.

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As any artist knows, when releasing a new album, it’s only a matter of time before the wave of reactions comes. And for Kahan, the moment finally came when Pitchfork offered him a 6.2 rating on The Great Divide. Not a big fan of the review, Kahan decided to give his own opinion on Twitter.

Pitchfork giving me low score but being generally kind I’ll take the fuckin wins where I can get them — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) April 29, 2026

Keeping it simple and to the point, Kahan wrote, “Pitchfork giving me a low score but being generally kind I’ll take the f***in wins where I can get them.” Gaining over 92,000 views, it didn’t take long for fans to fill the comments with their own thoughts on The Great Divide.

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Noah Kahan Fans Come To His Defense

Looking at the comments, fans agreed with Kahan, writing, “They literally know nothing. You’re goated.” Another person added, “That review is absolute trash period. 10/10 album 10000000%.”

And for one fan, actions speak louder than words. “I flew across the country to be at the album signing today, so best believe your fans will make sure that you know how truly magnificent this album is !!!”

As for what Pitchfork thought of The Great Divide – a snippet reads, “Across 77 minutes, the overuse of ‘I hope [you marry rich/you’re headed north/that the view ain’t nice]’ and the reliance on heartland rock tropes become unignorable. Songs like the anxious-avoidant anthem “Doors” are a little too Wilder Mind for comfort, and the closing “Dan” feels cloying in a way he’s normally good at avoiding.”

While Pitchfork has spent decades reviewing music, moments like this show that fan connection can matter just as much. And for Kahan, the overwhelming support from fans is all he needs.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)