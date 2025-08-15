“The Team Has Certainly Nailed it”: Gibson Only Made 25 of These Noel Gallagher Signature Les Pauls, and I’m Looking Back in Anger

I don’t care what anyone says, the year 2025 will go down in the annals of rock history for one reason, and one reason alone: Oasis got back together.

It’s a huge deal for rock ‘n’ roll, and I’m being completely serious. I genuinely believe the return of the swaggering British rock giants is one of the last great hopes for rock music to catch on with subsequent generations and carry on its traditions into the future. (Sounds hyperbolic, but I really believe this—rock’s been in a bad way for over a decade now, IMO.)

And right there among rock’s greatest traditions is ( drumroll extended drum solo please)...

The Gibson Les Paul.

Gibson

Despite being designed by the eponymous jazz guitar legend for, shall we say, subtler purposes, there is no better axe for slamming power chords and pentatonic riffs through a massive stack of amps.

So it’s only natural that Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher would team up with none other than Gibson for a super-limited run of signature Les Pauls.

Gibson

“Gibson is honored to support Noel Gallagher in what has become one of the biggest music reunion tours in recent history,” says Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson. “When he reached out, the challenge was to create a guitar with a striking, unique look while ensuring it produced the sound needed for the Live ’25 tour. Based on the feedback from fans so far, the team has certainly nailed it.”

Sadly, only 25 Murphy Lab Light Aged Gibson Les Paul Standards were created for this collaboration—so don’t get your hopes up. (Sorry.) To add insult to injury, each one comes with a handmade leather Bear guitar strap, a custom hardshell case, and its own unique set of lyrics hand-written by Gallagher.

Gibson

To further rub salt in the wound, the guitar’s appointments include a Murphy Lab Light Aged finish (those guys do amazing work) and lightly aged nickel hardware to simulate the wear on Gallagher’s personal guitar.

... And they're going to be exclusively available at Gibson's UK Garage (that's gare-age) in London, on August 21 at 9AM. Cheers!