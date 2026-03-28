Liam Gallagher’s “Big Announcement” Tease Sends Oasis Fans Into a Frenzy

Last November, Oasis wrapped up their first tour in 16 years in São Paulo, Brazil. That sentence seemed improbable even two years ago, as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had both publicly declared they would never again share a stage following their acrimonious split in 2009. Now, Liam—known for his love of online trolling—is seemingly teasing more major news.

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“Big announcement incoming,” the younger Gallagher, 53, wrote in an X/Twitter post Saturday (March 28).

Big announcement incoming — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 28, 2026

Liam Gallagher Gets Oasis Fans Buzzing Online

Given the “Wonderwall” singer’s past social media history, this post was met with more wariness than excitement from fans. “I genuinely don’t believe u anymore,” wrote one.

Others likened him to the main character in Aesop’s Fable The Boy Who Cried Wolf. (Not an entirely unfair comparison, either.)

Will Oasis Ever Tour Again?

Since concluding their 41-date Live ’25 Reunion Tour late last year, Noel and Liam Gallagher have played coy about any future Oasis activity.

Liam seemed to decisively shut down any possibility of a 2026 tour, simply replying, “NO”, in capital letters to a fan’s question. However, the Manchester, England native appeared to backpedal shortly after, writing, “Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter.” (Notably, the Christian holiday celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection is right around the corner, slated for Sunday, April 5, this year.)

In a rare interview with U.K. radio station talkSPORT, Noel Gallagher dodged a question regarding the future of Oasis. “Right, let’s talk about football,” the 58-year-old guitarist replied.

[RELATED: Noel Gallagher Says Oasis Reunion Shows Were “Better Than the ’90s”]

However, his brother had poked the bear weeks earlier by declaring, “It’s not even halftime yet.”

However, a February report from the UK Sun indicated that Noel and Liam Gallagher are in fact planning to announce a 2027 Oasis tour. Additionally, a source told the outlet that they are working on new music for the first time in nearly two decades.

“Noel and Liam are taking a well-deserved break from the road this year to recuperate,” the source said. “But they know the fans are hungry for more so they want to strike while the iron is hot.”

Their last album, Dig Out Your Soul, came out in 2008.

“Noel has been busy writing and they have all year to record,” the source said. “He was really inspired last year and is full of ideas.”

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