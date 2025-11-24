Oasis Wraps up 41-Date Reunion Tour After Roughly 5 Months on the Road: “And So It Came To Pass”

On November 23, 2025, Oasis concluded their 2025 reunion tour in São Paulo, Brazil. During their second and final night at São Paulo’s MorumBIS venue, the Gallagher brothers and company left fans with the perfect send-off with a 23-song setlist. This tour marked the first time the band had toured together in 16 years, and it was utterly triumphant.

Starting on July 4, in Cardiff, Oasis traveled around the world for roughly five months and made stops in the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas. Needless to say, it was an incredibly ambitious comeback tour. However, it has paid off immensely, as the Oasis tour has reportedly generated nearly half a billion in revenue according to Spin.

In addition to grossing a very substantial amount of revenue, Oasis gave their fans what they’d been yearning for ever since their last tour—a reunion. In celebration of their tour’s close, Oasis took to social media to reflect on the career milestone.

Oasis Announces “Pause for a Period of Reflection”

Following their final show in Brazil, Oasis posted a series of pictures from their tour as well as a substantial comment reflecting on the importance and magnitude of it. In the comment, the band wrote, “And so it came to pass. The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation.”

“From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten. There will now be a pause for a period of reflection,” the post concluded.

There is no telling what will come after this “pause” Oasis mentioned in their post. Though there is still seemingly quite a lot of time before they need to decide on their next move. So, for the time being, it seems Liam and Noel Gallagher, as well as the rest of the band, will sit pretty and reap the benefits of their enormously successful reunion tour.

Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images