Quavo and Offset Appear to Reconcile at Takeoff’s Birthday Celebration

For the first time in a long time, former Migos members Quavo and Offset were spotted together, interacting cordially.

On Sunday (June 18), the late third Migos emcee Takeoff would have celebrated his 29th birthday. To honor this, members of his family, including Uncle Quavo and quasi-cousin Offset, gathered together at a park to remember the fallen rap star. Donning shirts with Takeoff’s face on them, Quavo and Offset were seen chatting multiple times throughout the afternoon, alluding to them having settled their music-related differences.

Offset and Quavo came together to celebrate Takeoff’s birthday today:



Via @G0ATALEXIS pic.twitter.com/FlWbzNj87i

Last fall, Quavo and Takeoff broke apart from Migos, as many fans believed Offset had beef with the group’s label Quality Control. With QC causing him complications when he tried to release solo music, Offset seemingly decided to distance himself from the imprint and Migos. Shortly after, Quavo and Takeoff would put out Only Built for Infinity Links, their first album as a duo without Offset.

However, only days following the momentous release, Takeoff would be shot and killed accidentally during a dice game he and Quavo attended in Houston. While they both mourned this tragedy, Quavo and Offset still hesitated from reuniting.

This became especially apparent during the Grammy Awards in February when Quavo gave a special tribute performance to his fallen nephew. Reports suggested that Offset was irked by not being included in the memorial and that he and Quavo had a scuffle backstage at the award show that needed to be diffused by Offset’s wife Cardi B. Offset would later go on to deny these rumors.

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

Up until Sunday, though, Quavo and Offset had still not acknowledged each other publicly. But, alongside some of their closest family members, love appeared to prevail over the weekend.

The pair are set to release new solo albums soon that not only include tributes to Takeoff, but also some of his last vocal contributions ever.

