“Oh My God, at Last”: Simon Kirke Is “Pleased and Honored and Happy” That Bad Company Is Finally Being Inducted Into the Rock Hall (Exclusive)

This Saturday, November 8, Bad Company finally will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame more than 25 years after the U.K. supergroup was first eligible for the honor.

Drummer Simon Kirke is one of the band’s two surviving original members, the other being frontman Paul Rodgers. Rodgers recently announced he won’t be attending the Rock Hall ceremony begin of health issues, so Kirke will be the only founding member representing the group at the event.

Kirke recently chatted with American Songwriter, and discussed Bad Company’s long-awaited Rock Hall honor.

The 76-year-old musician noted that Bad Company had never even been nominated before when it was announced in late 2024 that the band was in the running for induction into the Rock Hall this year.

Kirke recalled that when he found out Bad Company had been nominated, “I thought, ‘Oh God, please, please,’ ’cause … every year, you know, we were overlooked. And then, in February [2025], [my manager called me and] said, ‘You can’t tell anyone, but you’re in.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, at last,’ because … I think we should have been in quite a few years ago.”

He added, “But … let’s not go there. I’m just honored and happy that we are finally in. … [E]veryone’s happy in our camp. We’re pleased and honored and happy. Bingo.”

Commenting on Bad Company’s long road to the Rock Hall, Simon noted, “We were eligible 25 years ago. And we’ve influenced a lot of bands who, in turn, will influence other bands. That’s how it goes.”

About the Passing of Mick Ralphs

Less than two months after Bad Company’s Rock Hall induction was announced, founding guitarist Mick Ralps died at age 81. Ralphs, who was an original member of Mott the Hoople before joining Bad Company, had suffered a debilitating stroke in 2016 that ended his music career. He passed away from complications of the stroke.

Kirke told American Songwriter that Ralphs was aware that Bad Company had been chosen for induction. He also shared that the guitarist made a quirky joke after he heard the news.

“[A]pparently his first words were, ‘Does that mean we get free hot dogs?’” Simon shared. “I mean … to the very end, he had this lovely sense of humor. I was so pleased … that he got the news, because I think in some way it put him at peace.”

Reflecting on Ralphs’ musical contributions, Kirke said, “He wrote some great songs—‘Ready for Love,’ ‘Can’t Get Enough,’ ‘Movin’ On.’ He collaborated with Paul on ‘Feel Like Makin’ Love.’ I mean, he left a hell of a legacy.”

He added that Mick was “a great guitarist and a very good friend.”

Kirke commented about a couple of the other 2025 Rock Hall inductees he was happy to see getting the honor—Cyndi Laupeer and the late Joe Cocker.

“Of course, Joe should have been inducted years ago, and he passed away … several years ago,” Simon noted. “So, I’m glad for his family that he finally got the nod.”

As for Lauper, Kirke declared, “Cyndi Lauper is a trip. I think everyone loves her.”

He also pointed out that Lauper apparently was a fan of Bad Company.

“I know when Howard Stern interviewed her … [she said] one of the very first songs [she] sang on stage as a solo artist was ‘Feel Like Makin’ Love,’” Kirke said. “So, we’re gonna see her backstage and … say hello to her.”

More About Plans for the Induction Ceremony

Kirke recently announced that he and Rodgers were both planning to perform at the ceremony. Unfortunately, with Paul pulling out of the event, Simon will be Bad Company’s sole original member taking part in the event. The group’s founding bassist, Boz Burrell, died of a heart attack in 2006 at age 60.

Kirke that when he hits the podium to accept the honor, he’s “going to acknowledge our dear friend Mick Ralphs … and Boz, our old irascible bass player.”

Simon also expressed hope that Free, the popular band he and Rodgers played in before Bad Company, would eventually be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well.

Free, which also featured late guitarist Paul Kossoff and late bassist Andy Fraser, was together from 1968 to1972. The band is best-known for the classic 1971 rock anthem “All Right Now.”

“Free was very influential,” Simon maintained. “It’s kind of really close to my heart, even now, 55 years later since we started. But now that Bad Company are in, maybe that will pave the way for Free. I hope so, because … none of us are getting any younger, and it would be a wonderful cap to a very long and pretty successful career.”

More About the 2025 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Besides Bad Company, Cocker, and Lauper, the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in the Performer category are Chubby Checker, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

Visit RockHall.com for the full list of inductees.

This year’s Induction Ceremony takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will stream live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET on November 8. The extravaganza also will be available to stream on-demand on Disney+ after the ceremony finishes. In addition, a primetime highlights special will premiere on ABC on January 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The program also will be viewable on demand on Hulu starting January 2.

