Paul Rodgers Bows Out of Live Performance at Bad Company Rock Hall Induction: “I Have To Prioritize My Health”

While going through several lineup changes over the years, in 1973, Paul Rodgers joined forces with Simon Kirke, Mick Ralphs, and Boz Burrell to form the supergroup Bad Company. Over the following decades, the group produced numerous hits like “Can’t Get Enough”, “Shooting Star”, and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” Having sold over 40 million albums and entertained countless fans around the world, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct them on November 8th. But sadly, Rodgers will not be part of the celebration.

Posting a message on his Instagram page, Rodgers explained his absence from the Rock Hall event. “My hope was to be at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame induction ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it’s the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding. [Drummer] Simon [Kirke] along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me — guaranteed to rock.”

Paul Rodgers Focused On Health After Several Strokes

With artists working their entire careers to gain entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the idea of Rodgers not taking part in the celebration seemed somewhat sudden. Especially, with the event happening in only a few days.

Looking over the last decade, Rolling Stone reported that the singer suffered numerous minor strokes. Having to learn how to walk again, Rodgers promised he felt like himself again. “I feel good. I feel very good. My health is great. I’m off all the drugs, no statin or Ramipril. It’s good to get off that stuff and just eat healthy and do lots of exercise.”

Spending a great deal of time focusing on his recovery, Rodgers might be absent from the Rock Hall ceremony, but his ongoing legacy will be front and center. Although wanting him to be at the ceremony, fans took a moment to honor his talents. “Love to you, Paul. Thank you for giving so much to our enjoyment.” Another fan added, “Health is wealth! Difficult decision, but the correct choice.”

Taking place in Los Angeles, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will welcome more than Bad Company. Outkast, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Cyndi Lauper will also add their names to the history of music.

