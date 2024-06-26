HARDY Unexpectedly Joins Big & Rich at CMA Fest To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”

During CMA Fest, Big & Rich celebrated the 20th anniversary of their hit song “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” and they did it in style. Taking the stage a few weeks ago in elaborate coats and signature top hat, the country duo joined HARDY on the Nissan Stadium stage to celebrate the milestone right.

For HARDY, though, it was all a surprise. He admitted to the audience that the collaboration was unexpected. “We have a big surprise tonight,” he told the crowd. “I would’ve never in a million years thought that we would be doing this, only not because of the people or the song, which they’re both great, but I just didn’t have it in my bingo card as the kids say.”

Apparently, playing with Big & Rich wasn’t initially in the cards for HARDY, but he took the surprise in stride. He called the opportunity “insane,” but revealed that he was excited for the show.

The performance was broadcast during Tuesday night’s CMA Fest television special, which showcased some of the best performances from the weekend as well as some never-before-seen moments. Hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde, the special also featured Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, and so many more.

HARDY Celebrates Songwriters Who Helped Him Pen His No. 1 Hits

Earlier in June, HARDY and Lainey Wilson were in Nashville to celebrate HARDY’s No. 1 hits, “Wait in the Truck,” which was a duet with Wilson, and “Truck Bed.” HARDY took to the rooftop of the Broadcast Music Inc. building along with the songwriters who helped pen those songs alongside him.

“Everybody that’s sitting in these chairs made the song better,” HARDY said of the hits. He continued, “There’s times where people maybe can get in the way or hold back creative freedoms or the creative ball that’s kind of rolling in the room. Between producers and songwriters, every person that has sat in a chair truly made both songs better.”

“Wait in the Truck” was a songwriting collaboration with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair, while “Truck Bed” came from sessions with Phelps, Ashley Gorley, and Ben Johnson. “Truck Bed” is one of HARDY’s highest-performing songs, and “Wait in the Truck” won him and Lainey Wilson the Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2023 CMT Awards.

