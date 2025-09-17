Old Dominion Scraps Multiple Shows After Drummer’s Injury

Each of Old Dominion’s five members came to the Nashville country outfit with stellar songwriting resumes. Unsurprisingly, combining their talents resulted in massive success, producing seven #1 hits like “Break Up With Him” and “Hotel Key.” Releasing their sixth studio album Barbara last month, the Academy of Country Music’s eight-time Group of the Year Award winners are currently in the midst of their How Good Is That World Tour. Unfortunately, Old Dominion recently experienced a setback when drummer Whit Sellers hurt his back.

Old Dominion Drummer Required Treatment for Back Injury

On Tuesday (Sept. 16) Old Dominion announced on social media that they would not take the stage for three planned shows in California Sept. 18-20.

The first two shows, in Ontario and Bakersfield, will now take place Dec. 10-11. Those who purchased tickets for the Sept. 20 show in Fresno will receive refunds, according to Taste Of Country.

“Whit is receiving treatment for a back injury and we have made the difficult but necessary choice to prioritize his health and recovery before returning to the stage,” the group explained via Instagram Stories.

Why Fans Rarely See Whit Sellers Anymore

The band provided no further details on Sellers’ injury. In fact, fans seldom catch wind of the intensely private drummer at all, as Sellers tends to avoid the red carpet and other media appearances. Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey shared some insight into this during an appearance last week on Bobby Bones’ Bobbycast.

“I’ve known Whit my whole life and he’s always been the same. He has crippling social anxiety,” explained Ramsey, 47.

So crippling, Ramsey said, that the band drew up an agreement allowing Sellers to largely opt out of the public sphere.

“And of course, if you’re the person that is anxious and doesn’t like to talk, it it shines a light on you a little bit, and people want to make him talk,” the vocalist continued. “And then when people want to make him talk, he’s just like, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ It really freaks him out.”

Allowing Sellers to sit out public appearances is “beneficial to us all,” Ramsey said.

“So when it was really coming to a head for him, we were sitting there going, ‘Man, why are you being such an a–hole?’” the frontman said. “And he’s like, ‘I can’t take this.’ And he finally came to us and was like, ‘I can’t do that part of it anymore. It really freaks me out.

Featured image by Amy E. Price/Getty Images