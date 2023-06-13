Olivia Rodrigo Announces “Bold” New Single “Vampire”

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the follow-up to her 2021 breakthrough album, Sour. The pop maven will release a new single, “Vampire,” on June 30 via Geffen Records.

The song was written by Rodrigo alongside her producer Daniel Nigro, who also worked on Sour. The single promises to continue Rodrigo’s sense of “unflinching honesty” as well as her “maturity” and “bold confidence.”

Rodrigo hasn’t released a taster from the single yet, so fans will have to wait until the end of the month to see what sonic direction Rodrigo will take in her new era. Pre-order limited edition physical versions of “Vampire,” HERE.

Rodrigo began her career by appearing in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019. That acting gig offered her the platform she needed to launch a career as a singer/songwriter.

She debuted into the pop scene with the sweeping ballad, “Driver’s License.” The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the first song in history to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify.

The rest of Sour found similar success, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. It went on to become the longest-running debut album on that chart in the 21st century.

Rodrigo teased that she was working on the follow-up to Sour earlier this year on the second anniversary of the album.

“Hiii! I cannot believe it’s been 2 years since SOUR came out,” she wrote in her newsletter at the time. “That album will always be so so special to me and I’m so grateful to you guys for embracing it the way you have. I’m taking today to reflect on all the amazing things that have happened since SOUR and looking f OR ward 2 all the things to come.”

Fans paid special attention to the seemingly normal message, pointing out that she capitalized the letters “OR” in “Forward,” representing her initials, and the number “2,” representing her second album.

Elsewhere she told fans that she was “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u” alongside a video of her figuring out piano chords with Nigro – which could turn out to be the building blocks of “Vampire.”

NEW MUSIC SOON EVERYONE UP pic.twitter.com/0oleIgRGfh — olivia rodrigo loops (@rodrigoloop) January 9, 2023

