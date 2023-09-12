Olivia Rodrigo Drops ‘get him back!’ Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo fans got quite the treat today as she dropped the official music video for her new single “get him back!” which is featured on her new album GUTS.

Videos by American Songwriter

The clip, which was helmed by director Jack Begert (who is known for his work with Vince Staples and Kendrick Lamar) and director of photography Xiaolong Liu (known for projects with Beyonce and Billie Eilish), takes on the carefree energy of the track and delves into the double meaning of the track title “get him back.” A couple different variants of Rodrigo are seen with some immersed with demanding payback for heartbreak from an ex while others envision of winning him back.

Rodrigo is set to perform at the MTV VMAs tonight (September 12). She scored nominations for her song “vampire” which include Best Editing, Song of the Summer, Best Cinematography, Best Pop and Video of the Year. That clip was directed by Petra Collins.

This week, a new Rolling Stone cover story on Rodrigo dropped where she mentions, among other things, her love of Rage Against the Machine, advice she got from Katy Perry after her breakout “Drivers License” moment, how she crafted GUTS alongside chief collaborators Dan Nigro, and more.

“Rock in that feminine way,” in the style of bands like Babes in Toyland, “that’s just the coolest thing in the world to me,” Rodrigo said in the story.

This is in keeping with that a recent New York Times profile of Rodrigo revealed as well, which includes quotes from fellow musicians like St. Vincent who have offered her advice along the way. “I’ve never met anyone so young and so effortlessly self-possessed,” St. Vincent said. “[Rodrigo] knows who she is and what she wants — and doesn’t seem to be in any way afraid of voicing that. And just a really lovely girl too. I’ve never heard her say a bad word about anyone.”

“Vampire,” released as first single from GUTS, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and set the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo song in 2023. Watch the music video for “get him back!” below.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM