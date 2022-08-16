Garth Brooks Partners With the City of Nashville to Reduce Traffic on Lower Broadway

Mayor John Cooper has announced a new agreement between Nashville and country icon Garth Brooks to bring new safety and traffic control measures to lower Broadway.

As reported by WSMV, a new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) substation and a Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) traffic control room will be developed by Brooks at no cost to Metro taxpayers. These developments are aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the crowded strip and keeping the area secure.

“Lower Broadway is an iconic destination for fans of world-class music, sports, and a good time, but as Nashvillians know well, it can also create safety and traffic challenges that my office is working hard to tackle across multiple fronts,” said Mayor Cooper.

He continued, “I commend Garth Brooks for stepping up to help make Lower Broadway safer and more enjoyable for everyone. These additional resources will add new tools to reduce traffic and improve community safety downtown while continuing to prioritize other initiatives for neighborhoods and families throughout Davidson County.”

Earlier this year, Brooks announced his plans to open a new entertainment concept and bar on Broadway. The three-story honky tonk will overtake a 40,000+ square foot property than was formerly the Nashville Sporting Club and Paradise Park.

As part of the agreement—which is still undergoing Metro Council approval—the city will authorize a commonplace condemnation of an alleyway next to Brook’s proposed concept site.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” said Brooks. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake added, “I am deeply grateful to Garth and his team for including space that will serve as a mini-hub for our operations in the Broadway entertainment district. This unique partnership will help enhance public safety for downtown residents and visitors.”

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/ViacomCBS)