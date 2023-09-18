Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Albums Chart

Pop music sensation Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate. Her sophomore album GUTS debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums charts. Furthermore, it reached the UK Official Albums Chart Top 100. GUTS outsold SOUR, her 2021 debut, in both the U.S. and U.K., Billboard reports.

The newest album release from Rodrigo sold 302,000 identical album units in its first week. This makes her the first female artist in nearly a decade to have two albums debut atop the Billboard 200 chart. The previous artist to achieve this? Ariana Grande — no stranger to chart milestones herself.

In a new interview with People, Rodrigo said she finds it refreshing to know that her music can be enjoyed by everyone. “It’s super cool. Especially with ‘Drivers License,’ I remember when that came out, people of all walks of life would just come up to me and be like, ‘I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time.’ It’s just such a cool thing to see that we’re all so much more alike than we are different,” she said. “It just makes me feel less alone. I’m just like, ‘Wow, my experiences aren’t really that unique. Everyone has experienced some sort of pain or loss and insecurity.’”

“I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously,” Rodrigo said, “which I’m really happy about.”

The singer-songwriter is set to kick off her first headlining arena tour on February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena, with stops all around North America and Europe. Due to demand an additional 18 stops were added to the GUTS world tour. It now includes four nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and PinkPantheress are all set to support the tour on select dates. For tickets and dates visit her website here.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to Rodrigo’s newly founded Fund 4 Good, which, as a press release mentions, is “committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV