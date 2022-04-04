Olivia Rodrigo’s Stunning Grammy Performance of “drivers license”

With seven nominations, it is unsurprising that Olivia Rodrigo was asked to perform at Sunday’s 64th Grammy Awards ceremony. The 19-year-old breakout star shined at her Grammy debut with a beautiful performance of her hit song “drivers license.”

Rodrigo first appeared sitting in a white vintage car with a matching white dress, singing the lyrics we’ve all been singing for the last year: I got my driver’s license last week / Just like we always talked about.

Her all-female band was also dressed in white, with a backdrop of a suburban road behind them. The dreamy scene was a perfect fit for the song full of memories and longing.

In addition to her performance, Rodrigo took home three of the seven awards that she was nominated for. She won Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license,” Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour, and most notably, the Best New Artist award.

“Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you to everyone at Interscope, especially John Janick, for believing in me and my songwriting before anything else.”

She went on to thank her family and friends, as well as her producer Dan Nigro. “Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator, and person I could ever ask for, so this is all because of you, so thank you,” she said.

However, only two of her awards remain intact. In one of the most viewed backstage moments of the star-studded night, she dropped one of the trophies, causing it to break in half. She and an assistant managed to put it back together, but her facial expression says it all.

Hold up🤔 Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards and it breaks? 🤔 don't tell me the Grammy is made out of plastic 😤 🤣🤫 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/u2AygLxxZa — bwill (@skyballer77) April 4, 2022

Watch Rodrigo perform “drivers license” live at the Grammys below.

Photo Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS