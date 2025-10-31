Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Doechii to Reveal 2026 Grammy Award Nominations Live

Throughout the history of Disney, the organization launched the careers of numerous stars like Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and countless others. Even Sabrina Carpenter kickstarted her career on Girl Meets World. Moving past the show, Carpenter went on to produce a growing career in the music industry. She even won Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n’ Sweet), and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Espresso”). And sure to receive a few more nominations at this year’s Grammys, she will first help announce the nominations alongside Brandi Carlile, Doechii, Chappell Roan, and more.

While the Grammys won’t air until February 1, 2026, the awards wanted to end 2025 with a special telecast announcing this year’s nominees. The livestream event will kick off on November 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT. With Carpenter, Carlile, Roan, and Doechii part of the special broadcast, the list of presenters continued to grow.

Over the last few weeks, the Grammy Awards promoted the nominee celebration by announcing a plethora of presenters. So far, the list consists of:

Angelique Kidjo CeCe Winans David Foster Jon Batiste Karol G Little Big Town Lizzo Masaki Koike Mumford and Sons Sam Smith Gayle King Dr. Chelsey Green

As for where fans can watch the livestream, it will be broadcast on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. And with over 95 Grammy categories to announce, the event will be a lengthy one, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

Looking at just Carpenter, the hit singer could walk away with some nominations herself. Back in August, she released her newest album, Man’s Best Friend. While meeting the requirements for Album of the Year, she could also snag a nomination for Song of the Year thanks to “Manchild.” But with more than a few stars looking to make history, don’t miss the Grammy Award nominations, airing live on November 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT.

