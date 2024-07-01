On This Day in 1968, Tammy Wynette Released Her First No. 1 Album ‘D-I-V-O-R-C-E’

On this day (July 1) in 1968, Tammy Wynette released her fourth studio album, D-I-V-O-R-C-E. Produced by the legendary Billy Sherrill at the Quonset Hut studio originally helmed by Owen Bradley, the album was Wynette’s first to top the country chart. The album’s title track and sole single also went to No. 1, kicking off a string of chart-topping hits.

Wynette released a stack of hit albums and singles driven by her instantly recognizable voice and vocal style. More importantly, though, she was one of a few female artists who worked to bring a woman’s perspective to the male-dominated world of country music. Wynette, Loretta Lynn, and a handful of other artists spoke directly to the women who tuned their radios to the local country stations and spent their money on country records. Additionally, they influenced generations of artists. We have this group of strong women to thank for more current artists like Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, and Miranda Lambert to name a few.

Tammy Wynette Tops the Chart with D-I-V-O-R-C-E

Tammy Wynette was no stranger to chart success when she released D-I-V-O-R-C-E in 1968. Her debut album Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Country Albums chart. Seeing a bit of a sophomore slump, her second outing, My Elusive Dreams, missed the top 10 by one spot. She came close to the top with her third album, Take Me to Your World which peaked at No. 3. Then, she landed her first No. 1 with D-I-V-O-R-C-E.

Wynette’s albums would perform well on the charts until the ‘80s, never missing the top 40 and usually ranking higher. However, only one more album would reach the top of the Country Albums chart. Tammy’s Touch (1970) would be Wynette’s second and final chart-topping album.

The title track from D-I-V-O-R-C-E kicked off a string of hit singles for Wynette. She followed it with the controversial single “Stand By Your Man,” “Singing My Song,” and “The Ways to Love a Man” which all topped the chart. “I’ll See Him Through,” the lead single from Tammy’s Touch ironically broke the streak by peaking at No. 2. She would have 10 more chart-topping singles, the last of which was the title track from her 1976 album You and Me.

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images