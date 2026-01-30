Ella Langley Celebrates Small-Town Freedom on New Song “Dandelion”

Not even a full month into 2026, and Ella Langley is already releasing new music. With the weekend officially here, the country singer hoped to celebrate with her new song “Dandelion.” Already announcing her newest album, Dandelion will hit streaming platforms on April 10 and consist of a staggering 18 songs. Discussing her inspiration behind the new album, Langley decided to let the lyrics do the talking as she embraced the free spirit that comes from living in a small town.

Coming off the release of “Choosin’ Texas”, Langley might have another hit on her hands. With both songs featured on Dandelion, the singer admitted, “I want this record to be something that fans can relate to, but also something they want to get up and dance to at the same time. To me, this record feels like fireflies in the summertime. It feels like windows down on a red dirt road. It feels like the best kind of Sunday afternoon.”

Working with Ben West and Miranda Lambert on the new song, the lyrics include, “Tried leavin’ where I come from, but I’m always gonna go back/I tried sipping on the champagne, but it’s always gonna be Jack/There’s things I can’t change, like how I was raised/The Bible in my blood, and the ‘Bama in my veins/Ain’t a pink bouquet in the flower store/I’m okay if I’m a little more dandelion.”

Fan Names Ella Langley The “New Queen Of Country Music”

With Bama in her veins and the Bible in her blood, fans couldn’t get enough as the music video climbed over 48,000 views in less than 12 hours. Looking at those comments:

“We are watching the new Queen of Country music bloom right in front of our eyes! “She deserves a Grammy, she shoots and doesn’t miss!” “The best thing to happen to country music in decades.” “I’m 65 years old and I’m happy to hear someone who actually sounds great like older country music.” “Ella working with Miranda = Years of great Country Music!!!” “This album is going to change the country music world. “She is growing up on the wilder side “. This is .”

Although considered the New Queen of Country Music, it might take Langley some time to catch up to greats like Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton. All three icons are often considered to hold the true title of Queen of Country. But with her career only getting started, the future will surely bring Langley even closer to the title.

With Dandelion set to bloom this spring, Langley is proving she’s not just passing through the country scene, she’s putting down roots – blending small-town soul with a free-spirited edge.

