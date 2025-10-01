On This Day in 1975, Olivia Newton-John’s Album Hit No. 1 With a Title Track Later Covered by Elvis and the Queen of Rock and Roll

The world lost a legend on Aug. 8, 2022, when singer-actress Olivia Newton-John died at age 73. Starring alongside John Travolta in the generational hit Grease, she became the highest-selling female artist in Australia of all time with hits like “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You.” On this day in 1975, the four-time Grammy Award winner was at No. 1 on the country albums charts with If You Love Me, Let Me Know.

The title track—Olivia Newton-John’s highest-charting single—was written by the late British musician John Rostill and was part of Newton-John’s third North American album, which became her first Billboard 200 chart-topper. Although often overshadowed by its successor, “I Honestly Love You,” the song sees our narrator pleading for clarity in a romantic relationship. If you love me let me know, Newton-John sings in the chorus. If you don’t then let me go / I can’t take another minute / Of a day without you near. Who hasn’t been there?

“If You Love Me (Let Me Know)” became the highest-charting country single of Newton-John’s career, ascending all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard country chart. Showing the Australian-born star’s versatility, it also peaked at No. 5 on the pop chart and No. 2 on the Easy Listening chart.

Elvis Presley Even Covered This Oliva Newton-John Hit

Olivia Newton-John’s 1975 hit reached even the King himself. Just two years before his untimely death at age 42, Elvis Presley took the stage in July 1975 at Richfield Coliseum in Northeast Ohio. Arriving by private jet, the King of Rock and Roll performed a mixture of his own hits and cover songs, including Newton-John’s “If You Love Me” and “Let Me Be There.”

Presley also released a recording of “If You Love Me” on his final studio album, Moody Blue, which dropped about four weeks before his death of cardiac arrest at his Graceland home.

Similarly, the Queen of Rock and Roll couldn’t resist Olivia Newton-John’s hit. Tina Turner covered “If You Love Me” on her debut studio album Tina Turns the Country On!, which also features her renditions of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and Dolly Parton’s “There’ll Always Be Music.”

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images