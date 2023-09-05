Kendrick Lamar Joins Beyoncé on Stage for “America Has A Problem” Remix

On Monday night (September 4), Beyoncé performed her third and final show in Inglewood, California, on the Renaissance World Tour. Taking place on her 42nd birthday, the show saw Bey bring Los Angeles-area native Kendrick Lamar out on stage, as they performed the “America Has A Problem” remix together, which was released in May.

Arriving 10 months after the original rendition of the song was included on Bey’s July 2022 album Renaissance, the Lamar remix sees the Pulitzer Prize-winning emcee rattle off an eclectic verse, which helped the subsequent version reach No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, when rapping his part for the Inglewood crowd, the first time the remix had ever been performed live, Lamar’s microphone malfunctioned halfway through without him even noticing. With the audio being restored as Lamar rapped his I’m an honorary Beyhive, let’s see why lyric, though, the attendees at SoFi Stadium seemed pleased with his efforts, regardless of the sound issues. Watch a clip of the performance below.

KENDRICK LAMAR MAKES A SPECIAL APPEARANCE ON STAGE WITH BEYONCÉ OH ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4sPG3FrpFJ — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 5, 2023

Elsewhere at the September 4 show, Diana Ross also made her way to the stage to join Beyoncé. But, for her appearance, she would actually help Bey celebrate her 42nd year around the sun, getting the entire crowd to sing the icon “Happy Birthday.”

“Thank you so much. You are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross after the heart-warming gesture. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

Up next on her schedule, Beyoncé will travel to Vancouver on Monday (September 11), one of the last dates on her record-breaking Renaissance Tour that officially ends on October 1.

