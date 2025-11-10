Out With the Old, in With the New: Megan Moroney Steps Into a Brand-New Era

Finding her niche as country music’s “emo cowgirl,” Megan Moroney does nothing by accident. The University of Georgia alum’s marketing degree has come in clutch when it’s time for album promotion, even selecting an entire color scheme to tie her songs together. Her debut, Lucky, was emerald green. Then, with the release of her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, last year, Moroney’s fans eagerly dove headfirst into the star’s royal blue era. But now, the “No Caller ID” singer, 28, is stepping into a newer, brighter era.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Goodbye Blue”: Megan Moroney Teases New Album

In an interview earlier this year with Audacy’s Katie Neal, Megan Moroney revealed that she had already selected the color scheme for her third album. When she stepped out in a yellow gown at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, many were convinced she’d dropped an Easter egg. Then, when she teased her lead single “6 Months Later” with a picture of herself sporting a purple gingham set, fans were sure that was her next color scheme. Now, the ACM Award-winning artist has spoken out to prove both camps wrong.

Moroney bade farewell to Am I Okay? in a Nov. 2 Instagram post, sharing a photos showing the now-iconic cerulean hue. “goodbye blue,” read the caption.

Today, the “Tennessee Orange” singer hopped back on social media to share another video. We see the back of Moroney sporting a light blue dress as she walks slowly toward a window with matching curtains. Then, she throws open the curtains to reveal a brilliant shade of pink. And with that, the Am I Okay? era is officially over.

[RELATED: Why Megan Moroney Was “Literally Crying” When She Recorded This Joyful Track]

“Out with the Blue and in with the Pink,” declared one Facebook user.

The vibrant shade tracks with what Moroney has said publicly about her next project, telling Audacy’s Katie Neal that the music this time around is “lot more carefree and just like sassy and fun.”

“I do have, like, one really gut-wrenching song on the album,” she clarified. “There’s a few sad songs still because I would never abandon my emo cowgirl-ness.”

While a release date and title still remain to be seen, the “Heaven By Noon” singer recently told CMT that the album was “maybe 93 percent done.”

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney