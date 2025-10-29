Why Megan Moroney Was “Literally Crying” When She Recorded This Joyful Track

Self-proclaimed “emo cowgirl” Megan Moroney doesn’t only write music for the sad girls. “Am I Okay?”, the title track to her widely acclaimed sophomore album, is a celebration of finally being treated right after years of toxic relationships. During her live shows, it’s an opportunity for fans to dry their tears and jump around in celebration. However, the ACM Award-winning artist, 28, recently revealed that she was not at all okay when recording one of her most joyful tracks yet.

Megan Moroney Channels Love’s Ups and Downs

“I actually haven’t said this—I fell really hard and I thought everything he did was fantastic, wonderful, amazing, never been done before,” Megan Moroney said during a recent interview with CMT.

The University of Georgia alum decided to explore these less-familiar feelings in “Am I Okay?”, which she wrote “in like 45 minutes” with Jessie Jo Dillon and Luke Laird. Unfortunately, in true “emo cowgirl” fashion, that happiness had soured by the time Moroney reached the studio.

“So, funny story—me and that guy had broken up the day before I went to sing vocals. He was love bombing me,” she revealed. “I was literally crying while I was singing these vocals.”

Understandably, Moroney briefly re-considered releasing the song. “I was like, ‘I’m so sad right now. How am I gonna sing this song about this guy being so great? Like, name a whole album after it, name a whole tour after it… like, how am I going to get through this?”

However, Moroney would like her fans to know that she did, in fact, get over it. And now “Am I Okay?” has taken on an entirely new meaning for her.

“It’s kind of like a song with me and my fans and, like, where I’m at in life, just being happy and wanting to stay,” she said.

When Is New Music Coming?

Having recently wrapped her headling Am I Okay? Tour, Megan Moroney fans are now turning their attention to her next project. But don’t expect any cryptic hints or Easter eggs with this one.

“These next songs — like, usually I’m one to, like, tease the crap out of them… and I’m just like, ‘I can’t give away too much yet, because I’m like the most proud of this next album of all my stuff,” Moroney said during a recent appearance on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss.

“It’s my best work,” she continued proudly. “Like, I hate to toot my own horn, but… toot motherf—ing toot.”

