Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (November 10, 2025)? Start Time and Streaming Details

The competition on The Voice is heating up! Tonight, on Monday Nov. 10, viewers will be treated to more of the Knockout Round.

Following the Battle Round, the Knockouts saw coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg enter the round with eight members on their teams.

In the Knockouts, coaches pair up their contestants to face off head-to-head. The hopefuls then must sing a song of their choice. With no steals or saves, only the most impressive singers will make it into the Playoffs.

New this season is the Mic Drop Button. Each coach can hit the button one time this round. In doing so, they nominate that contestant to perform at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. America will decided who gets that honor, as they’ll vote between the coaches’ four selections.

All of the action will go down Monday, Nov. 10, when The Voice airs on NBC at 9/8c. Those without cable can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.

The Voice Coaches Are All Vying for a Win

While all the coaches on The Voice are trying to win, all this season have even more at stake than ever before.

That’s especially true for Bublé, who’s aiming for a three-peat after winning the two previous seasons of the show.

“It is hard going up against three of the most iconic stars on the planet,” Bublé admitted. “… I know I have two wins in a row, but I’m not even thinking about that. That already happened. I’m thinking about the now. I need the three-peat.”

While a win from Horan wouldn’t technically be a three-peat because he skipped a season, a victory would mean that he’d won all three seasons he appeared on the series.

“I am undefeated and I would like to win a third one,” the former One Direction singer said.

Meanwhile, with season 28 being McEntire’s fourth as a coach, she finally feels settled in the chair.

“I know what’s happening now,” she said. “First season, I was very nervous. Didn’t know what to do. Didn’t know what to say. The second season, better. Third season, better. Fourth season, with these guys… it’s the best.”

As for Snoop, he’s the only coach of the four to enter the season without a win, fueling his desire to come out victorious.

“I was the Rookie of the Year season 26, but I didn’t get the hardware,” he said. “This time I plan on leaving with the hardware.”

Photo by Ashley Osborn/NBC