Juice WRLD Reaches 100 Million RIAA Certified Units

Before his 2019 death and still, to this day, Juice WRLD’s music has been dominant in terms of streaming and sales. This became even more evident on Tuesday (May 23), when RIAA gave the late rapper five new certifications for five of his songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Among these new certifications, “Black & White” (2018) hit 4x platinum, “Lean wit Me” (2018) hit 5x platinum, “Armed & Dangerous” (2018) hit 5x platinum, “All Girls Are the Same” (2018) hit 8x platinum, and “Lucid Dreams” (already diamond certified) hit 11x platinum. With each new platinum milestone equalling 1,000,000 units sold, Tuesday’s RIAA updates saw Juice eclipse 100 million RIAA-certified units in his entire catalog, per Chart Data.

Juice WRLD has now surpassed 100 million RIAA certified units across albums, singles and features. pic.twitter.com/JT8kumgYNC — chart data (@chartdata) May 23, 2023

Considering Juice was only releasing music in the mainstream for less than two years before his death, this achievement is staggering. For every one of his full-length projects, whether it be solo, collaborative, or posthumous, he has achieved at least 1x platinum status. So, while it is a remarkable feat, it comes as no surprise that Juice has been able to rack up these types of numbers.

Currently, Juice’s former label, Grade A, and its founder, Lil Bibby, are working on putting out Juice’s final posthumous album ever, titled The Party Never Ends. Named after the chorus he sang on Travis Scott’s 2018 “No Bystanders,” the album has yet to be given a release date or track list, but is set to be released at some point this year.

“The Last Juice WRLD Album is in the works… We want this album to feel like a Celebration/Party! Let’s celebrate the life of Juice,” Lil Bibby wrote on Instagram in February.

Bibby and Juice’s estate have put out a handful of singles in preparation for The Party Never Ends, with its most recent promotional single coming in the form of March’s “The Light.” And, while it’s unknown when the LP will arrive, based on Juice’s history, it will certainly be able to accrue an eye-popping number of streams.

Photo by Arik Mazur/WireImage