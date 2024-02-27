Something Corporate Announces First US Tour in 14 Years for Summer 2024

The band members of piano-rock slash pop-punk outfit Something Corporate have focused on their own projects throughout the years, and the band itself hasn’t toured in over a decade. But it looks like that’s changing! Something Corporate will be kicking off a US tour this summer for the first time in 14 years, and it’s also the first time in over 20 years that the band’s five OG members will all be performing together.

The Something Corporate Tour 2024 will start on June 21 in New York City at Pier 17. The tour will close on November 13 after a five-day mini-residency on the Norwegian Gem Cruise Shop, starting in Miami, Florida.

“The band and I couldn’t be more excited for these upcoming dates,” said frontman Andrew McMahon in a press release. “We’re having more fun together than ever and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year’s shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more.”

Live Nation is the main ticketing platform for the tour and will be hosting a pre-sale event on February 28. Fans can use the code “ENERGY” to snag tickets through Ticketmaster. General on-sale will begin on March 1. Once general on-sale starts, we recommend browsing Stubhub to boost your chances of finding cheap tickets.

Who knows when Something Corporate will tour again? Get your tickets before they sell out!

June 21 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival

August 22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

August 23 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

September 12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

September 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

September 14 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

September 19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

September 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

September 22 – TBA

September 27 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

October 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

November 9 – 13 – Miami, FL – Holiday from Real Cruise

