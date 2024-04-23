Sturgill Simpson to Headline Outside Lands Fest 2024: How To Get Tickets

Remember that ominous countdown on Sturgill Simpson’s website that nobody could figure out? Well, it looks like it was counting down to a very special announcement! Sturgill Simpson will officially be headlining Outside Lands Festival in 2024, along with a ton of co-headliners including Tyler, The Creator, The Killers, The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Kaytranada, Jungle, Chris Lake, and Gryffin.

A whole lot of other acts will make an appearance as well, including Post Malone, Young The Giant, Teddy Swims, Killer Mike, TV Girl, Chappell Roan, and many, many more! And if you need some help, we’ll break down how to get tickets to this exciting California music fest.

Outside Lands 2024 will kick off on August 9 in sunny San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Park. The three-day festival will close on August 11.

So, how can Sturgill Simpson fans get their hands on tickets? It looks like three-day passes will go on sale via the festival website/Front Gate Tickets on Wednesday, April 24 (tomorrow) at 10:00 am PT. The three-day passes will include general admission, GA+, VIP, and Golden Gate Club exclusive tickets. There isn’t much info about when single-day passes will go on sale.

You can also pop over to Stubhub to see what’s available now and what will be available once ticket sales kick off on the Outside Lands website. With the FanProtect Program in place, your purchase is protected from fraud and scams. It’s worth taking the time to see what’s available there.

This is going to be an incredible multi-genre music festival with an actual country singer headlining for once! Get your tickets now before it’s too late.

August 9 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Park

August 10 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Park

August 11 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Park

