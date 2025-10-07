Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Emotionally Reflects on Watching His Father’s Farewell Performance: “He Got to Say Goodbye to Everyone”

Ozzy Osbourne’s new memoir, Last Rites, was released posthumously today, October 7. The book chronicles the last several years of the late Metal Madman’s life, including his serious health struggles, which he battled through to perform at the star-studded “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert a few short weeks before his death on July 22.

Ozzy’s son Jack recently was interviewed by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly about the book, his dad’s final days and passing, and about that historic show, which took place in Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham, U.K.

As previously reported, Ozzy closed out the massive concert with two brief sets, while seated in a bat-themed throne. He first played a few classic songs from his solo career, then reunited with Black Sabbath for several tunes.

Jack was asked to share his memories of interacting with his father and watching him perform that day.

“It was funny. Before he went on stage, I ran back into the dressing room and … I just gave him a big hug,” Jack shared, sobbing. “I just kissed him. … I was like, ‘Crush it. You’re gonna do so good.’ And I was crying.”

During the performance, Jack recalled, “There was this area in the crowd, and I was with my brother, and we both were just crying. … It wasn’t because of feeling sorry for him. It wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time.”

He added, poignantly, “In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake, you know, if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone.”

More About Ozzy’s Final Days and the Aftermath of His Death

Ozzy finished writing the final chapter of Last Rites just a few days before his death. In the ABC News interview, Jack admitted that that chapter was the most difficult part of the book for him to read.

Sharing his memories of his father’s last days, Jack noted, “He was happy. He was in such a good mood.”

After Osbourne’s death, Jack admitted that he and his family did not expect the “outpour of love” fans expressed for his dad.

At the end of the interview, Jack was asked shared how he’d like everyone to remember Ozzy.

“Oh man, that’s a tough one,” he said. “Someone who loved his job and his family, and with a great sense of humor.”

More About Last Rites

Last Rites is a follow-up to Ozzy’s 2010 memoir, I Am Ozzy. In an official Q&A, Jack shared some details about the new book.

“My father had been working on Last Rites for a very long time—chipping away at it over the last three or four years,” he explained. “He always felt he needed to do a follow-up to I Am Ozzy, because so much had happened in the 20 years since that book was released. From life after the TV show, to the Sabbath reunion, to releasing his last two albums, and finally his health issues. It was important to him to capture all of that.”

As for what he thinks his dad would have wanted fans to get out of the new memoir, Jack said, “My father would want people to smile, laugh, and feel love when they read it. He absolutely hated when people felt sorry for him. I know some fans will get emotional—it’s hard not to—but he couldn’t stand when people cried in front of him or got sad around him. So enjoy his words. Feel his energy. Remember who he will always be. And never stop loving him.”

Last Rites is available now.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)