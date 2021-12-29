Ozzy Osbourne to Launch ‘Bat’ NFTs

January 20, 1982, is a day that has gone down in rock infamy. Playing a show in Des Moines, Iowa, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a real bat on stage. Now, the 73-year-old rocker is using the unforgettable moment from 40 years earlier as inspiration for his non-fungible token (NFT).

The “Prince of Darkness” will launch “Cryptobatz,” a reference to the on-stage incident at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The collection of 9,666 unique bats in the form of NFTs will go on sale in mid-January 2022.

“Every cryptobat trait has been creatively directed by Ozzy Osbourne,” read a statement on the Cryptobatz website. “Unlike some of Ozzy’s previous bat friends, these ones live safely in the metaverse and are not edible… yet.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s Cryptobatz NFTs (Photo: Sutter Systems)

Osbourne worked on the collection with the NFT studio Sutter Systems, which included a never-before-seen feature that will allow a Cryptobatz to “bite” or mutate with other NFTs in an owner’s digital wallet, creating a “mutant” bat with the same digital DNA of both tokens. CryptoBatz will be able to “bite,” or combine features with Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks, Cryptotoadz, and a fourth unnamed NFT.

“I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said ‘no,’ so I decided to create my own,” said Osbourne on talking to his wife Sharon Osbourne about entering the NFT market.

More artists are entering the world of NFTs, which reached $23 billion in sales in 2021, alone, according to a report by DappRadar.

“CryptoBatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans,” said Osbourne. “The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic on-stage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it.”

Photo: Nitin Vadukul