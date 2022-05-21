Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Aimée Escapes Hollywood Recording Studio Fire

Californians may be used to the danger of wildfires, but on May 20, a different type of fire engulfed a recording studio in Hollywood. According to the Los Angeles Times, one man was killed by the structure fire and two others were injured from the heavy smoke exposure. Aimée Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, was one of the people in the building to escape the fire.

Aimée releases synth-pop music under the musical moniker ARO (her initials) and was in the studio the night of the fire with her producer.

In an Instagram post, Aimée’s mother Sharon spoke out about the fire.

“Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family.

“What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

According to L.A. Fire Captain Erik Scott, 78 firefighters fought the fire and managed to extinguish it after nearly an hour. The building’s double drywall and large amounts of insulation made it a difficult fire to out. “Our firefighters took a beating,” Scott told the Los Angeles Times.