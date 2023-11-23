Sharon Osbourne Gives “Heartbreaking” Update on Ozzy Osbourne’s Health in Recent Interview

Ozzy Osbourne has not been in the best health. The last few years have brought him several back surgeries. Additionally, he received a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. In a recent interview, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, spoke about his current state.

Earlier this week, Osbourne spoke to British tabloid The Daily Mail about her decades-long relationship with Ozzy. During the discussion, she talked about his health. “It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient. He needs help. He was so vibrant with such a zest for life. But, you learn to adapt,” she revealed.

She also talked more in-depth about his health conditions. “He’s had seven operations in five years,” she explained. “The was on huge amounts of blood thinners and you have to be careful. If you fall again, you could bleed out. It’s like he’s a piece of china and you’ve got to put cotton wool around him,” she added.

Earlier this month, Jack Osbourne spoke about his father’s health and future in an interview with The Messenger. “I don’t think he’ll tour again,” Osbourne said of Ozzy. “He’s gunning to do one-of shows—like festivals, gigs, things like that.” However, he pointed out that the Prince of Darkness is “not done yet.”

In September, Ozzy went through his final operation. After healing up, he said that he was looking forward to getting back on the road. However, it doesn’t sound like that is going to be an option. During the same interview with Metal Hammer the metal icon mentioned working on new music. “I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album,” he told the publication. He expects to record and release the album in 2024. So, fans have that to look forward to.

Osbourne’s major health issues began in 2019 when a fall dislodged metal bars in his back. Since then, he has undergone five operations, countless hours of physical therapy, and other treatments. However, he still isn’t back to his old self. The back injury combined with his other health issues threatened to sideline the legendary metal vocalist.

(Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)