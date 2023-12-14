The Tedeschi Trucks Band Deuces Wild Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

The blues-rock outfit known as The Tedeschi Trucks Band is famous for putting on one hell of a show, and it looks like fans are in for a treat in 2024. The band, formed by couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, announced that the Deuces Wild Tour will kick off in February 2024. The tour will span North America, with a few Australian dates thrown in for good measure.

The Deuces Wild Tour will start in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live alongside rock band Little Feat. The tour will end on May 4 in Miramar Beach, Florida at the Sun, Sand, & Soul Festival. The Tedeschi Trucks Band will also be supporting Chris Stapleton the following month.

The Tedeschi Truck Band’s 12-member caravan has been on an endless journey since its formation in 2010 to perform for fans around the globe. Their enormous discography includes songs from many genres, including rock, blues, jazz, and even country, so no two shows are ever the same. This has resulted in an enthusiastic following of fans of all ages, and the potential for an amazing tour.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is an acclaimed Grammy-winning blues-rock ensemble known for their soulful melodies and powerful performances. The group was formed in 2010 when Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi decided to merge their respective bands. Their unique blend of blues, soul, and rock has captivated audiences worldwide, establishing them as an exciting band to have in contemporary music.

It’s been a busy couple of years for the band as well. The Tedeschi Trucks Band won Band of the Year at the 2023 Blues Music Awards and released their critically acclaimed studio album I Am the Moon in 2022. The upcoming Deuces Wild Tour promises to be a showcase of their dynamic range and musical mastery, and will likely feature some of their hits mixed with their newest releases.

Don’t wait around to get your tickets to the Deuces Wild Tour! These seats won’t last once February rolls around.

February 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (with Little Feat)

February 17 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (with Little Feat)

February 29 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 1 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 2 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 5 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 6 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 7 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 9 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

March 12 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

March 13 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

March 14 – Durham, NC – DPAC

March 16 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 – Tyagarah, AU – Byron Events Farm Tyagarah

April 3 – St. Kilda, AU – Palais Theatre

April 5 – Sydney, AU – State Theatre

April 6 – Sydney, AU – State Theatre

May 2 – Miramar Beach, FL – Sun, Sand & Soul Festival

May 4 – Miramar Beach, FL – Sun, Sand & Soul Festival

*The Tedeschi Trucks Band will also be performing in support of Chris Stapleton on June 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

