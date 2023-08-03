Pantera Kicks Off Headlining Tour: See Setlist

Iconic metal band Pantera recently kicked off their headlining North American tour with a show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on July 28. The new trek is Pantera’s first headlining tour in 22 years.

The band currently consists of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde, and drummer Charlie Benante. Wylde and Benante joined the band following the tragic deaths of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

The concert, which occurred at The Pavillion at Star Lake, included a 16-song setlist. The setlist featured Pantera classics such as “A New Level,” “I’m Broken,” “This Love,” and “Fucking Hostile,” along with an encore consisting of “Slaughtered” and “Revolution Is My Name.”

Benante, the former drummer for Anthrax, was featured on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk last year and discussed the 2023 North American tour. “I can’t go do this as the drummer from Anthrax because it would be a different sound completely. So the way I’m gonna do that is if you close your eyes, it’s gonna sound like it’s Vinnie, basically,” Benante stated, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “And that’s how it’s gonna be… The sound is gonna sound exactly like him.

“[Anthrax] go back a long way [with Pantera] — ’86, maybe even ’85. We played a show at a place called Cardi’s in Houston, and Pantera was the opening band, It was in [April] ’86,” Benante continued. “Helstar was on the bill. It was the first time we met them. My friendship with Darrell goes a long way, and I love both of those guys so much.”

Lamb of God serves as a special guest throughout Pantera’s 2023 North American tour, stopping in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 4 for a concert at the Metlife Stadium. Metallica acts as a special guest at the Metlife stadium show.

Check out the full setlist for Pantera’s kickoff show below:

1. A New Level

2. Mouth For War

3. Strength Beyond Strength

4. Becoming

5. I’m Broken

6. Suicide Note Pt. II

7. 5 Minutes Alone

8. This Love

9. Fucking Hostile

10. Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)

11. Happy Birthday (for Rex Brown)

12. Walk

13. Domination / Hollow

14. Cowboys From Hell

Encore:

15. Slaughtered

16. Revolution Is My Name

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images