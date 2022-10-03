Ringo Starr Postpones Concerts Due to Undisclosed Illness, Not COVID

Already well into his tour with his All Starr Band, Ringo Starr was forced to postpone two scheduled dates due to an undisclosed illness.

Scheduled to perform at the Four Winds Casino in Michigan on Oct. 1, the show was ultimately canceled hours before Starr was set to go on stage, along with another concert scheduled for the following day in Minnesota.

“Ringo and His All Starr Band (featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette) are very disappointed to announce that they will not be able to play their show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan,” posted the Four Winds Casino on their Facebook page before Starr’s scheduled show. “Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is canceled.”

The statement continued, “Ringo does not have COVID. Ringo and the band send peace and love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon.”’

The following show scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, was also postponed. The venue posted a similar message, also clarifying that Starr does not have COVID.

In June 2022, the band was also forced to postpone the final 12 dates of their tour after band members Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather tested positive for COVID. The shows were initially planned for 2020 and initially postponed due to the pandemic. The band was nearly halfway through the 22-show run in 2022 before having to postpone shows once again.

Starr, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on July 2, recently released his third EP, EP3, featuring four new songs—”World Go Round,” “Everyone and Everything,” “Let’s Be Friends,” and “Free Your Soul—a follow up to his 2021 EP releases of Change the World and Zoom In.

“Every song on this EP relates to peace and love,” said Starr of the new EP. “When I was in The Beatles we started looking at the world in the ’60s and thanks to the hippies a lot of us had a change of mind and peace and love and helping each other and being kind if you can became our goal.”

Photo: Mike Colucci / Beautiful Day Media