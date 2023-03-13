Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Number of Tour Dates Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed a third show of their tour due to an illness within the band.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On March 11, Springsteen revealed that their March 12 show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut would be postponed “due to illness.” Earlier in the week, the band’s March 9 show at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, was also postponed.

Springsteen and the E Street Band have now postponed their March 14 date at MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The group did not disclose who was ill.

“Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert at MVP Arena in Albany, NY on March 14 has been postponed,” Springsteen wrote on Twitter. “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show. pic.twitter.com/CjoIFjjFnO — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 12, 2023

In a separate post, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt added, “No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

The postponements come a month into Springsteen’s first major tour in six years with the E Street Band. In 2021, Springsteen performed at the St. James Theatre in New York City for his Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. His short run of intimate shows opened on June 26 and marked the first full-capacity theater show in the city in 15 months, following the shutdown around the pandemic.

Van Zandt, along with guitarist Nils Lofgren, saxophonist Jake Clemons, and violinist Soozie Tyrell have already missed shows on the band’s 2023 tour after contracting COVID-19, though this is the first time that concerts have been postponed.

On the U.S. leg of their tour, the band has 15 remaining dates before heading to Europe in late April. Additional dates in the U.S. are scheduled for the summer and fall of 2023.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images