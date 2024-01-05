Buzz of Paramore’s Breakup Mounts as Band Drops Out of Headlining Festival Performance, Releases Instagram Statement

With 2024 marking 20 years since Paramore was formed, it seems that that band has caused a whirlwind of rumors surrounding their future. Just within the last few days, the group suddenly removed all content from their social media accounts and even their official website. Fans hoping to see them perform on January 13 at the upcoming iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival were surely disappointed when on Thursday (January 4), Paramore shared a message on Instagram, detailing how they dropped out of the lineup “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Promoting an impressive lineup, the festival includes acts like The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Yellowcard, and The 1975. Paramore will be replaced by Fall Out Boy.

The sudden announcement of Paramore dropping out caused fans to once again believe the end of the group was near. Online, fans reacted to the news, with one refusing to believe a breakup was imminent: “Paramore isn’t breaking up. Paramore isn’t breaking up. Paramore isn’t taking another break. Paramore isn’t taking another hiatus/break. Paramore will still open for the European leg of the Eras Tour. I will be seeing Paramore live in 2024.”

Paramore isn't breaking up. Paramore isn't breaking up. Paramore isn't taking another break. Paramore isn't taking another hiatus/break. Paramore will still open for the European leg of the Eras Tour. I will be seeing Paramore live in 2024. pic.twitter.com/4LLk7uXZHr — Carine 🩵 Are you not entertained? (@CarineK) January 5, 2024

Paramore Focusing on “Community”

While releasing its sixth studio album This Is Why in 2023, in August, the group canceled numerous shows after singer Hayley Williams suffered a lung infection. She told followers on Instagram, “I need to pay attention to my body. I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Just last month, members Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro discussed the future of the band with Williams stating, “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

As for Fall Out Boy, they shared their excitement about playing at the festival. “We are thrilled to join the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup and celebrate our most recent album So Much (For) Stardust. We are looking forward to closing out an incredible night of music in advance of our upcoming ‘So Much For (2our)Dust’ US concert run.”

