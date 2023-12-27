Paramore Fans Go Into a Frenzy After Band Deletes Social Medias Amid “Uncertainty” Claims

Paramore fans are losing their minds after the band has gone silent. Fans discovered on Tuesday that Paramore had completely wiped their socials and deleted their website.

At this time, it’s unknown exactly what it means for the future of Paramore. The band previously teased that something like this may be in the cards. According to iHeart, the band quoted a paragraph from a recent story about Uproxx in their Instagram story.

That quote discusses an uncertain future for the band now that they’ve fulfilled their label obligations. It read, “Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Paramore

Since Paramore hasn’t announced their future plans, fans have taken to social media to share their own theories. Some fans are optimistic that Paramore will bounce back with a new label or start their own independent work.

One person wrote, “guys don’t worry paramore wiped all their digital platforms because they’re at a new label or went independent and they want to start with a “clean slate” and they’re gonna use hayley’s birthday tomorrow as the launch for the new era.”

guys don’t worry paramore wiped all their digital platforms because they’re at a new label or went independent and they want to start with a “clean slate” and they’re gonna use hayley’s birthday tomorrow as the launch for the new era pic.twitter.com/sorNcVdHD3 — issa phae | HAYLEY DAY (@mizphantasm) December 26, 2023

One person commented, “I don’t know how many “i survived paramore‘s social media content erasure” i have left in me.”

Another wrote, “Happy ‘paramore announcing European dates and documentary and new album and new single dropping and new Hayley album’ day (I’m delusional).”

However, others are just frustrated that the band hasn’t given a clear path forward.

paramore’s social media password is behind the door pic.twitter.com/64VxRQtFTu — ria ❀ HAYLEY DAY | long hair taylor york defender (@laughtilwecry) December 27, 2023

how it feels waking up to see that paramore deleted all their social media posts and removed their profile picture pic.twitter.com/iwWS84Payf — pheebs 🫒 (@petalsforvenom) December 26, 2023

However, in their interview with Uproxx, the band promised to stick together no matter what. Singer Hayley Williams told the outlet, “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.” Drummer Zac Farro also discussed, saying, “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.” And wherever they end up, the massive community of fans Paramore has cultivated will be here for them, too.

[Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images]