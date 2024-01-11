Paramore Makes Grand Return to Social Media After Breakup Buzz

After sending fans into a frenzy by deleting all of their social media, Paramore is back online. The band recently took to Instagram to share their latest collaboration.

It’s a sigh of relief for fans who thought that the band’s days were numbered, to say the least. But apparently, the band treated the social media purge as a bit of a reset. On Instagram, Paramore shared a video from their recently announced collaboration with A24.

A24 is putting together a tribute album for Stop Making Sense, the 1984 concert film by Talking Heads. As the video announced, Paramore will be appearing in the album as the first track. Director AJ Gibboney directed the video with Zac Farro. It features singer Hayley Williams getting a package at the door.

While the band didn’t officially announce what track they would be singing, the clip features Paramore singing “Burning Down the House” so it’s safe to assume that may be their track.

Paramore’s Future is Bright

While fans obviously thought the band’s days were numbered, there were signs that Paramore wasn’t going anywhere. For instance, in an interview with Uproxx, Williams said the band was like family. She said, “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

Farro also commented at the time, “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Then, there’s the fact that the band was already teasing unreleased work. In 2023, Paramore released a remix of their album This Is Why. Speaking with writer Amanda Petrusich, the band teased an upcoming collaboration with Talking Heads’ David Byrne. Petrusich implied that Byrne was supposed to feature on the remix album, but Williams clarified that it was a future project.

“There was someone that [Petrusich] mentioned who was going to be on this record but we’re saving it for something,” she said via Stereogum. “So, all I’m going to say is it’s f—king insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it. But we decided it was too special and we needed to wait and there’s more to that story and you’ll know all about it as soon as we’re able to share.”

