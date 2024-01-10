3 of the Top Female Covers of Bob Dylan Songs

It takes a pretty confident artist to try their hand at a Bob Dylan song. When a cover is done right, it’s endlessly exciting. There have been many covers of Dylan songs that have become almost as popular as the original, find three such songs from female artists, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Times Bob Dylan Baffled Us By Leaving Great Songs on the Cutting Room Floo]

1. “The Times They Are A-Changin'” (Nina Simone)

Dylan’s version of “The Times They Are A-Changin'” is a succinct social commentary delivered by one of the premiere protest artists of the ’60s. Nina Simone‘s version feels like a decree from some otherworldly force. Her rattling, yet powerful vocals make the listener want to believe in the song’s message. The times are changing and we can weather the shift.

If your time to you is worth savin’

And you better start swimmin’

Or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin’

2. “All I Really Want To Do” (Cher)

Cher flexed her impressive vocal range in her cover of “All I Really Want To Do.” She hits both soaring high notes and deep, reverberating low ones. She holds to Dylan’s original version in melody but makes the song a more uplifting experience with an upbeat musicality. This cover helped Cher to establish herself as a solo artist with a unique vision.

I ain’t lookin’ to compete with you

Beat or cheat or mistreat you

Simplify you, classify you

Deny, defy or crucify you

All I really want to do

Is, baby, be friends with you

3. “I Believe In You” (Sinéad O’Connor)

“I Believe In You” is one of Dylan’s most touching devotionals to the Christian faith. In the ’90s, Sinéad O’Connor brought the song to new heights with her cover. She lulling sings the powerful lyrics, adding something magical to the already well-received track.

They ask me how I feel

And if my love is real

And how I know I’ll make it through

And they, they look at me and frown,

They’d like to drive me from this town,

They don’t want me around

‘Cause I believe in you

(Photo by Getty Images)