Surprise! Paramore Are Dropping a Remix Album Featuring Contributions from Remi Wolf, Wet Leg, and More

Paramore have just announced that they will be releasing a remix album for This Is Why, the band’s sixth studio album. The remix album, dubbed Re: This Is Why, will drop on October 6. This Is Why was originally released on February 10.

Earlier today, Paramore turned to Instagram to announce the new versions and share the cover art for the remix album, which features a stylized photo of front person Hayley Williams.

“We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence,” the band wrote in the post’s caption. “Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6.”

The new version of This Is Why will showcase tracks featuring several other well-known artists. These tracks include Remi Wolf’s version of “You First,” Bartees Strange’s take on “Figure 8,” “Thick Skull” featuring Julien Baker, “Liar” featuring The xx’s Romy, and “C’est Comme Ça” sung by Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale.

While embarking on their 2023 This Is Why Tour, Paramore had to cancel all remaining dates in August after it was revealed that Williams was battling a lung infection. “Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” Williams wrote via Instagram Stories. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight. I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this shit. Love you all.”

Just a few weeks after canceling the rest of the This Is Why Tour, Williams shared an update to the band’s Discord, revealing they were at work in the studio. “We’ve been off the road for a couple of weeks now…mainly in LA,” Williams wrote. “Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage