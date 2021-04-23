After Touring with The Jonas Brothers and Bebe Rexha, Jordan McGraw Re-Introduces Himself with New Single, “HER”

“I’m a nineties kid making eighties music in 2021,” says Jordan McGraw, a pop outlier whose undeniable punk edge delivers transcendental tunes inducing “Modern Day Nolstagia.” The 34-year-old husband and new father—also son of famed psychologist and TV star, Dr. Phil—shares a syncopated new single, “HER,” adorned lustrous synths for a transcendental pop track. “All of my favorite things are from the nineties. At the same time, the eighties were so absurd and overly polished that they were still cool,” McGraw says. “I’m building from years of experience on the road and writing songs. The journey enabled me to do this.”

Penned by Joe and Nick Jonas, highly-sought writer/producer, Ross Golan and The Space Primates, “HER” embodies refined glimmers of far-reaching sonic approaches that coalesce into a universally resonant songstory.

“During the process of recording the song, I was chasing my now-wife,” he explains. “While I was on tour, I was trying to figure out how to woo her. It was the perfect storm of the song growing with the actual process of she and I growing into what we are now. Everything worked out naturally.”

Following a move from his native Texas to Los Angeles, his high school band packed The Roxy on the Sunset Strip when he was 16. Eventually, he wound up in the rock band City (Comma) State and hit the road on a 2010 sold-out tour with multiplatinum pop-punk institution All Time Low. During 2012, he launched Stars In Stereo, releasing two albums with the group and supporting genre favorites such as The Used on tour.

After fronting Hundred Handed, he kicked off his solo career in 2018. He linked up with hip-hop legend T-Pain for a Remix of his buzzy solo single “FLEXIBLE,” while he penned “We Should Still Be Friends” from his 2019 self-titled EP with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low. During 2019, the Jonas Brothers personally invited him to open up their historic Happiness Begins Tour in arenas nationwide, and Joe Jonas signed him to Let’s Get It Records.

Following the Jonas tour, McGraw took some much-needed time off the road to hone his craft as a songwriter and dig deep into who he is as an artist, and what he needs to say.

“Normally, I would put production first and go down that road,” he explains. “This time, I forced myself to just write songs and worry about the production later. I stopped overthinking things. It was my favorite music I’d ever made. This batch of songs makes me feel like I’m in my first band again.”

After generating millions of streams independently and crisscrossing the country on tour with Jonas Brothers and Bebe Rexha, McGraw reintroduces himself on a series of singles for Let’s Get It Records/Republic Records led by “HER.”

“When you listen to me, I hope you walk away a little bit happier,” says McGraw. “The songs have substance, but they’re meant to be enjoyed. Put my music on and unplug for five minutes. Personally, I’m quiet until I need to be. I love being the reason other people have fun, and I like to take care of my friends. If you can laugh and have fun in any situation, you’re doing it right.”

