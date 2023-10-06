Paramore’s Hayley Williams Recalls Friendship with Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift’s Mom on ‘The Tonight Show’

Taylor Swift is absolutely everywhere right now. From her soon-to-be released Eras Tour film to outings at Kansas City Chiefs football games, her star power has perhaps never been brighter.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about exactly that — as well as her decades-long friendship with Swift, which began in Nashville.

“We kinda both got started around the same time, and the same age as well,” Williams said. “Especially in Nashville, it’s like family — I really like our music community. Everyone wants to help each other out. So me and Taylor met because both of us — Paramore and Taylor — were nominated for Best New Artist in the same year at the Grammys.”

“We were at Timbaland’s Grammy party,” she continued. “I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and said, ‘I’m Taylor Swift’s mom, and Taylor doesn’t have a lot of friends her age who do music, and I would love to introduce you guys or get your number. So, Andrea, the legend that she is, she connected us, and here we are!”

We thank Andrea for her service. Who knew one encounter with Swift’s mother would change the life of Williams for the better?

Williams was featured on the vault track “Castles Crumbling” featured on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Swift is also set to bring Paramore for all the stops on the European/U.K. dates on the 2024 Eras Tour.

Williams appeared on the late night show to promote Paramore’s companion album Re: This Is Why which features remixes and reinterpretations of songs to the band’s 2023 album This Is Why.

“It’s not a typical remix album,” she told host Fallon. “We wanted to do something where we could sort of connect with bands that have inspired us or bands that we’ve toured with that we really connected with and give them a chance to reinterpret the album.”

Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC