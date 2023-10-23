Madonna Admits to Not Feeling Well During Show, Addresses Recent Hospitalization: “I Was Given Another Chance”

In Belgium, the most recent stop on her career-spanning Celebration Tour, Madonna got emotional when addressing her hospitalization from earlier this year, also revealing that she wasn’t feeling well during the show. According to fans on social media, she still put on a powerful performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

The legendary singer was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection in June, where she spent a few days in the ICU before being sent home to recover, according to a report from her manager Guy Oseary at the time. At the Belgium show, Madonna took a moment to address the crowd, becoming visibly emotional when speaking about the ordeal.

“Less than four months ago, I was in the hospital and I was unconscious and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she told the crowd. “It’s a fucking miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me, she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.’” Madonna’s mother—also named Madonna Louise—passed due to breast cancer in 1963 when the singer was 5 years old.

“I had this strange thought,” Madonna continued. “I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part but how lonely she must have felt being in hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live.”

Madonna put on an incredible show last night. She said she wasn't feeling well. It's hard not to wonder if she's really not well though, pushing through with the tour so soon after her illness. I hope she and her business people are taking good care of her. pic.twitter.com/FtboL4oqwD — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) October 22, 2023

She then shared her gratitude for her family and fans, as well as admitting she wasn’t feeling her best that night. “I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that,” she said. “I must tell you that I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support.”

Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been months in the works, including a three-month delay while she recovered from her hospital stay. The tour officially kicked off on October 14 in London. According to producer Stuart Price, the delay allowed him to plan the tour to perfection. “Madonna has very high expectations of how much hard work people will put into something,” Price told the BBC earlier this month. “It’s very uncompromising — but she’s equally as hard on herself. So when she took a break, that pause created an opportunity to further enhance the show. And I’m sure the opportunity [for her] to focus on being 100% well was greatly received as well.”

The Celebration Tour was slated for July 15, but in June Madonna’s manager released a statement on social media. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

On July 10, Madonna took to Instagram to share an update for the first time since her hospitalization. “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” she began. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Later that month, she shared a post further thanking her family and friends. “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she began in an Instagram post. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

The series of photos featured two of her children, Lourdes Leon and David Banda, as well as a gift from her manager: a framed Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a jacket painted with Michael Jackson’s face, taken by Andy Warhol.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” she wrote. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you [Guy Oseary] for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine