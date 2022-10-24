Tanya Tucker, George Strait, Wynonna Judd and More to Perform at Public Memorial for Loretta Lynn

George Strait, Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, and a number of other artists will come together to celebrate the life and career of Loretta Lynn during a public memorial service at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Oct. 30.

The public memorial service, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Career of Loretta Lynn, is also set to air live and commercial-free on CMT with encores on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6. In early 2023, the event will also be available on Paramount+ to stream.

Planned by Lynn’s family in collaboration with CMT and Sandbox Productions, the memorial special will be hosted by Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager and feature some of Lynn’s never-before-seen performances and collaborations and special guest appearances by Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw. Performances from Lynn’s family, friends, peers, and artists she influenced will include sister Crystal Gayle, Tanya Tucker, George Strait, Wynonna Judd, Margo Price, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, and Keith Urban.

Lynn passed away on Oct. 4 at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. A private funeral was held at her family’s cemetery with family and friends in attendance, including Dolly Parton and Randy Travis.

“We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn,” read a statement by CMT. “She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo, and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly.”

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music