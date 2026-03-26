Paul McCartney Announces First Solo Project in Five Years

As a member of the Beatles, Paul McCartney forever altered the course of music history. He continued along that path after the Fab Four’s 1970 split, selling more than 100 million records and penning a record-breaking 32 songs that have topped the Hot 100. Showing no signs of slowing down at 83 years old, the “Band on the Run” singer has announced his 27th solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane—out May 29.

Videos by American Songwriter

Paul McCartney Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane on Nostalgic New Album

In a social media post Thursday (March 26), Paul McCartney explained the wistful meaning behind the title of his first solo project since 2020’s McCartney III.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane takes its name from a lyric in the first single, “Days We Left Behind”, released the same day.

“I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind,” wrote the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.”[And] I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?”

Both the album’s title and lead single have childhood connections for McCartney, as “Dungeon Lane” is the name of a winding road several miles from his childhood home that led the former Beatle to the banks of the Mersey River.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the 19-time Grammy Award winner first referenced “the boys of Dungeon Lane” during a verse from “In Liverpool,” one of 25 demos he considered including on his 1993 album Off the Ground.

While “In Liverpool” didn’t make the cut, McCartney performed the unreleased track during a 2008 Liverpool Sound performance at Anfield Stadium. The song includes the line Walking with the boys of Dungeon Lane, aimlessly towards a muddy shore.

“This is where my love of the country came from,” he said in Barry Miles’ 1997 biography Many Years From Now. “I was always able to take my bike and in five minutes I’d be in quite deep countryside.”

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Announces Two Intimate Los Angeles Performance Dates in 2026]

How a Strange Guitar Chord Inspired This Latest Record

For his latest album, Paul McCartney is teaming up with legendary producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with everyone from the Rolling Stones to Ozzy Osbourne.

According to a press release, per Guitar World, The Boys of Dungeon Lane was born five years ago during an idea exchange between McCartney and Watt.

“While playing around on the guitar during the meeting, Paul happened upon a chord that even he — the world’s most successful living songwriter — didn’t recognize,” a blurb for the record says.

“Undeterred and driven by his experimental nature, Paul carried on changing one note, then another, until he had a three-chord sequence — which Watt suggested they should record.”

Featured image by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images