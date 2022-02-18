Paul McCartney Confirms 2022 ‘Got Back’ Tour

Paul McCartney is getting back on stage for a 13-city Got Back tour, which will run from April through June 2022.

The tour will kick off with McCartney’s first-ever show in Spokane, Washington on April 28 and continue through June 16 with a final show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking his first return to MetLife Stadium since 2016.

Bringing McCartney to his first Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore, Maryland shows since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively, and his first Oakland California date in 20 years, the Got Back Tour will also mark more first-time shows in Knoxville, Tennessee and Hollywood, Florida, as well as stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Orlando, and Syracuse, New York.

Paul McCartney (Photo: MJ Kim)

Got Back, a play on The Beatles’ 1970 Let It Be hit, marks Paul’s first series of live shows since wrapping up his 39-date Freshen Up Tour in July 2019, which included a sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

McCartney recently released McCartney III in 2020, his 18th album and the third chapter to his 1980 solo debut. In 2021, he followed up the album with McCartney III Imagined, featuring a collection of remixes of III tracks by Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, and more.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” said McCartney in a statement. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back.”

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Dates:



Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

