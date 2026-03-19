Paul McCartney Featured in New Installment of Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Audio Series That Includes Previously Unheard Interview Clips

Paul McCartney stars in the latest installment of the acclaimed Audible audio series Words + Music that premiered March 19. The three-hour presentation, The Man On The Run, expands on the similarly named documentary that got its TV debut on February 27 on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

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The new Words + Music episode features extended interview clips with McCartney conducted by Man On The Run director Morgan Neville as part of the production of the film. As previously reported, the documentary looks at McCartney’s life and solo career in the decade following The Beatles’ 1970 breakup. Like the movie, the audio series focuses in great part on Paul’s years with his 1970s band Wings.

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Announces Two Intimate Los Angeles Performance Dates in 2026]

Reflecting on making a movie about the turbulent years after his famous band split up, McCartney said in a statement, “I don’t normally spend a lot of time looking back but I was flattered when Morgan said he was interested in this period. The first bit of Wings was quite hard work and not very rewarding, but eventually we got some songs under our belts that were hits. Morgan got me to think about stuff I hadn’t thought about for a long time. He was asking all the right questions and I was happy to be transported back.”

The interviews took place over the course of three years at various locations, including Los Angeles, New York, and London. One of the conversations was recorded on December 8, 2025, the 45th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder.

More Details About ‘The Man On The Run’ Audio Feature

The new Words + Music episode delves into many aspects of McCartney’s life and musical endeavors during this period. Here’s a list of some of the highlights of the presentation:

–McCartney’s legal and personal conflicts with his fellow Beatles as the band members went their separate ways.

–McCartney and wife Linda’s retreat to his farm in Scotland, where the couple started a rustic and isolated life while raising their young children.

–Paul’s experience recording his lo-fi debut 1970 solo album, McCartney.

–The challenge of launching a brand-new group, Wings, after being part of the most famous band in the world.

–His decision to invite Linda to join Wings, despite her somewhat limited experience as a singer and musician.

–The gratifying feeling when Wings enjoyed major success with the Band On The Run album.

–McCartney’s gratitude that he mended his friendship with Lennon before the latter Beatle’s murder in 1980.

In addition to McCartney’s commentary, the Words + Music episode features audio segments of songs from his post-Beatles career. Among these are “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Band on the Run,” and “Live and Let Die.”

Audible executive Rachel Ghiazza said about the new feature, “Some artists define an era. Paul McCartney and the Beatles defined what it means to be human. With The Man on the Run, our hope was to give listeners the chance to spend real time with Paul as he brings the past into conversation with the present. It is a profound privilege to present these recordings in their most complete form, and a rare honor to help capture an artist whose music has become part of our shared emotional memory.”

The Man on the Run is available now. For more details, visit Audible.com.

More Recent McCartney News

The Man On The Run documentary is available now on demand at Prime Video. McCartney also recently released a companion soundtrack album featuring a selection of Wings songs.

Meanwhile, Paul just announced plans to play his first two concerts of 2026. The shows will take place on March 27 and 28 at the intimate Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)