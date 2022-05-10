Sean “Love” Combs Launches New R&B Label

Today (May 10), music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced that he is launching a new R&B label, Love Records.

“Love” is also the newest moniker for Combs, who has called himself Puffy Daddy, P. Diddy, and more throughout his career.

In addition, Combs has inked an exclusive album deal with Motown Records. His new album will be the first release from Love Records, in partnership with Motown.

Motown Records shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Love Records. Motown Records @Diddy’s new album will be the first release from Love Records in partnership with Motown. Welcome to the Motown family”

Combs’ new label will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of artists, producers, and songwriters, according to a press statement.

The announcement marks Combs’ re-entry into making music. Combs’ new album will be released this summer, uniting the three-time Grammy Award winner with Motown for the first time in his 30-year career.

Said Combs, “Music has always been my first love, LOVE RECORDS is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life. For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

“This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental,” said Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam.

Combs will be the Executive Producer, curator, and A&R for his upcoming LP.

He will also continue in his oversight role on his label, Bad Boy Entertainment.

In addition to his catalog of hit records, Diddy has produced and creatively shaped the sound for superstars Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West, and many more.

Combs is also serving as host and Executive Producer of the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images