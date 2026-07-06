Paul McCartney Revives Beatles Classic He Hadn’t Performed Since 1964 at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Paul McCartney dug deep into The Beatles’ catalogue for Taylor Swift’s nuptials. The music icon performed “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at the pop star’s wedding reception after she exchanged vows with Travis Kelce, People reported.

The 1964 track went to No. 1 following its release, but is not one that was played often by the band or its members.

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According to setlist.fm, McCartney last played “I Want to Hold Your Hand” the year it was released. That came during The Beatles’ New York City concert at the Paramount Theatre.

His return to the song came at Madison Square Garden, where Swift and Kelce tied the knot.

McCartney wasn’t the only big star to take the stage following the highly-publicized ceremony. Stevie Nicks also performed during the reception, the first outlet reported.

Taylor Swift’s Relationships With Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks

Swift is close with both McCartney and Nicks. During a recent interview with BBC Sounds, the former musician said he does see “a parallel” to Beatlemania and Swift’s level of fame.

“I don’t think she needs any advice to tell you the truth. If she asked for it, I definitely would,” McCartney said, before calling himself “the granddad” to Swift’s generation of singers.

As for Nicks, the women first connected when they teamed up for a performance at the 2010 Grammy Awards. Years later, Swift gushed about her relationship with the Fleetwood Mac singer.

“I have Stevie Nicks in my life in a way that affects me positively constantly,” Swift said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Being able to talk with her and have a phone call with her and hear what she’s been through… she paved the way for me and many other artists out there.”

Swift added, “I feel like she has lended her very magical, wonderful, wise approach.”

Speaking to Today, Nicks shared what she thinks Swift has learned from her over the years.

“I never don’t tell the truth,” Nicks said. “And I think that’s something that if Taylor Swift, who is my friend, if Taylor got anything from me, that’s what she got.”

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