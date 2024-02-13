Pearl Jam Announces New Album and International Tour in 2024: All The Details

Pearl Jam has just announced two major updates for 2024. The band, which hasn’t released a studio album since Gigaton in 2020, announced that their upcoming 12th studio album Dark Matter is set for release on April 19, 2024. Even more exciting for Pearl Jam fans is the simultaneous announcement of the band’s upcoming worldwide tour in promotion of Dark Matter.

Videos by American Songwriter

Courtesy of Live Nation

Dark Matter World Tour Details

The Dark Matter Tour will span nine different countries throughout the year and will be supported by acts including Pixies, Deep Sea Diver, The Murder Capital, Richard Ashcroft, and Glen Hansard for different legs of the tour. Countries on this tour include Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, and Australia.

The Dark Matter World Tour will start on May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. If the band does not release additional final tour dates, the world tour will close on November 21 in Sydney, Australia at Giants Stadium.

Pearl Jam announced the upcoming tour via Instagram several hours ago, complete with a brief behind-the-scenes video, a music clip, and a list of the upcoming tour dates. “Introducing The Dark Matter World Tour, kicking off May 2024,” the post was captioned, “The Ten Club Ticket Presale Request is now open and registration for General Onsale starts today.”

Just as well, frontman Eddie Vedder had some positive things to say about the upcoming album after it was previewed at a listening party at Troubadour in West Hollywood during the Grammy Awards.

“I’m getting chills, because I have good memories,” said Vedder, “We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

How to Get Your Tickets

Ready to get your tickets to this killer tour in promotion of what could potentially be Pearl Jam’s magnum opus? Tickets will be available for presale through Ticketmaster on February 23 at 10:00 am EST. If you happen to miss the presale event, we recommend checking StubHub to see what types of tickets are available. We always recommend StubHub for last-minute tickets, as the platform is protected by the FanProtect Program, so you don’t have to worry about potential scams or fraud.

To sign up for a presale code, established Ten Club members will have access to a presale event via the band’s website. Non-Ten Club members can also register for an opportunity to participate in the tour registration sale via Ticketmaster Partners by February 18 at 11:59 pm local time for fans in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. North American fans will have the same opportunity until February 18 at 11:59 pm PT.

Ticketmaster will also be hosting a ticket exchange after the presale events have ended. It’s also worth noting that festival dates for this tour are currently on sale.

This is a major event for Pearl Jam, as the band has never announced a new album and a world tour simultaneously. The band will also perform in their hometown of Seattle for the first time in six years. The band has also never announced tour dates along with tour announcements all at once in the past, so this is going to be one major world tour!

This tour will be groundbreaking and one of the biggest tours Pearl Jam has embarked on. Do not wait around to get your seats!

May 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 25 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival

May 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 22 – Dublin, IE – Marlay Park

June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Co-Op Arena

June 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 2 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne

July 3 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne

July 6 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

July 8 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

July 11 – Madrid, SE – Mad Cool Festival

July 13 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Alive Festival

August 22 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

August 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 29 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

August 31 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

September 17 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

November 8 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

November 13 – Gold Coast, AU – Heritage Bank Stadium

November 16 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

November 21 – Sydney, AU – Giants Stadium

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.