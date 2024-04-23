Stevie Nicks Announces Trio of Special Guests for Her BST Hyde Park Headlining Show

This summer Stevie Nicks will headline London’s BST Hyde Park. The Fleetwood Mac legend promised some special guests at the show. Today (April 23), she delivered, announcing a trio of special guests with “many more” to be announced at a later date. Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, and Paris Paloma will support Nicks during her headlining set.

Earlier today, Carlile took to social media to share the news and her reaction to it with her fans and followers. “When Stevie Nicks asks, you get on the plane,” she wrote. “London, it’s been too long. I cannot wait to see your sunburns at BST Hyde Park this summer,” she added. “Who’s coming? Apart from my mother-in-law and all of Catherine’s friends?”

Nicks will play her solo headlining set at BST Hyde Park on Friday, July 12. The show is part of her 2024 UK and Ireland Tour which kicks off on July 3 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The set at Hyde Park will be the final stop on her short four-stop tour.

Nicks is currently touring in the United States. Her next show will be on May 3 at the Lovin’ Life Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’ll be on the road in the States until June 21 when the leg comes to an end at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois with Billy Joel.

05/03—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Lovin’ Life Fest

05/04—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Lovin’ Life Fest

05/05—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Lovin’ Life Fest

05/07—St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center

05/10—Thackerville, Oklahoma @ WinStar World Casino & Resort

05/14—Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

05/18—San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

05/21—Highland, California @ Yaamava Resort & Casino

05/24—Napa, California @ BottleRock Napa Valley

05/27—Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

05/30—Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena

06/04—Indianapolis, Indiana @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06/09—Uncasville, Connecticut @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/12—Albany, New York @ MVP Arena

06/15—Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18—Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena

06/21—Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

07/03—Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

07/06—Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena

07/09—Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live

07/12—London, England @ BST Hyde Park

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA

