Stevie Nicks Announces Trio of Special Guests for Her BST Hyde Park Headlining Show

This summer Stevie Nicks will headline London’s BST Hyde Park. The Fleetwood Mac legend promised some special guests at the show. Today (April 23), she delivered, announcing a trio of special guests with “many more” to be announced at a later date. Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, and Paris Paloma will support Nicks during her headlining set.
Earlier today, Carlile took to social media to share the news and her reaction to it with her fans and followers. “When Stevie Nicks asks, you get on the plane,” she wrote. “London, it’s been too long. I cannot wait to see your sunburns at BST Hyde Park this summer,” she added. “Who’s coming? Apart from my mother-in-law and all of Catherine’s friends?”
Nicks will play her solo headlining set at BST Hyde Park on Friday, July 12. The show is part of her 2024 UK and Ireland Tour which kicks off on July 3 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The set at Hyde Park will be the final stop on her short four-stop tour.
Nicks is currently touring in the United States. Her next show will be on May 3 at the Lovin’ Life Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’ll be on the road in the States until June 21 when the leg comes to an end at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois with Billy Joel.
Stevie Nicks US, UK, and Ireland Tour Dates
- 05/03—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Lovin’ Life Fest
- 05/04—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Lovin’ Life Fest
- 05/05—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Lovin’ Life Fest
- 05/07—St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center
- 05/10—Thackerville, Oklahoma @ WinStar World Casino & Resort
- 05/14—Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
- 05/18—San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
- 05/21—Highland, California @ Yaamava Resort & Casino
- 05/24—Napa, California @ BottleRock Napa Valley
- 05/27—Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
- 05/30—Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena
- 06/04—Indianapolis, Indiana @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- 06/09—Uncasville, Connecticut @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- 06/12—Albany, New York @ MVP Arena
- 06/15—Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
- 06/18—Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena
- 06/21—Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field
- 07/03—Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
- 07/06—Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena
- 07/09—Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live
- 07/12—London, England @ BST Hyde Park
Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA
